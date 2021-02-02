Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.10% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 246,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,012,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,250,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 42,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQE opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52-week low of $40.13 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.26.

