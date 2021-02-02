Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to announce $2.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.68 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $11.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $11.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Argus raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.39.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $535,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS traded up $3.87 on Tuesday, reaching $86.06. The stock had a trading volume of 107,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.42. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $100.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

