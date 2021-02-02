Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Short Interest Up 25.1% in January

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,630,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the December 31st total of 6,900,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,047,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Discovery by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,718,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,313 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,069,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,564,000 after purchasing an additional 521,252 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its position in Discovery by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 861,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after purchasing an additional 459,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,227,000. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on DISCK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Discovery stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.