Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DISCA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Discovery from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.14.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $42.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $49.94.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Discovery by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Discovery by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

