Dock Achieves Market Cap of $14.26 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Dock token can now be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dock has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Dock has a total market capitalization of $14.26 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00065427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $299.87 or 0.00851010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00047095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,732.35 or 0.04916341 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00035565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00014673 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,697,556 tokens. The official website for Dock is dock.io. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

