DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 124.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOCU traded up $9.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $240.00. 98,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,035. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of -203.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.58 and its 200-day moving average is $221.55. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.95.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

