Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Given New $89.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.25.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:DLB opened at $89.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.92.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $475,817.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $7,945,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,709 shares of company stock valued at $22,687,678 in the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 241,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,993,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 34,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.