Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $22,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 208,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Dollar General by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management raised its position in Dollar General by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.58.

DG stock opened at $192.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.