Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) Shares Gap Up to $11.94

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.94, but opened at $13.45. Donegal Group shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $391.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of -0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donegal Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of Donegal Group worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

