DopeCoin (DOPE) Price Tops $0.0040

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, DopeCoin has traded up 54.4% against the US dollar. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $464,544.25 and approximately $13,187.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.41 or 0.00424421 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003630 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com.

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

