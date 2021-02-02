Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 1,111 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $36.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

