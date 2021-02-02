Dowling & Yahnke LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY opened at $106.27 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $110.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.87.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.