Dowling & Yahnke LLC Reduces Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,880 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

