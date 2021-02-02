Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 392 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,698,000 after buying an additional 1,657,450 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,386,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,262,000 after buying an additional 73,325 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,552,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,774,000 after buying an additional 149,264 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,498,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,564,000 after buying an additional 49,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,576,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,509,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STT stock opened at $70.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.01. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

