Dowling & Yahnke LLC Takes $307,000 Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 677.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,393,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,648,000 after buying an additional 20,386,111 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $10,850,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 899,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,458,000 after buying an additional 271,624 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,659,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 544.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 123,746 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

