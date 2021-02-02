Dowling & Yahnke LLC Trims Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAU opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

