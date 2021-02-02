Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the December 31st total of 845,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 38,144 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 20,801 shares during the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDY traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.97. 388,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,018. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 0.41. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDY. Barclays raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

