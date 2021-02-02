Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$14.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$14.25 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

DIR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$12.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$6.89 and a 12 month high of C$14.31.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

