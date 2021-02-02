Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.62

Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$21.62 and last traded at C$21.47, with a volume of 78178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.14.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The firm has a market cap of C$983.76 million and a P/E ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.32, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$60.49 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Cooper acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.55 per share, with a total value of C$143,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,621,395.

Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

