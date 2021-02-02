Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,071,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy comprises approximately 1.8% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.72% of CMS Energy worth $126,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,342,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,715,000 after buying an additional 760,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,699,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135,462 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,762,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,064,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,212,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,858,000 after purchasing an additional 34,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 19.8% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,788,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,844,000 after purchasing an additional 295,254 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cfra downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

CMS traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.87. 34,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,779. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

