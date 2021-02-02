Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $30.85 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.07% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $30,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at $2,288,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,447,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,025,000 after buying an additional 77,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP traded up $15.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $353.14. 39,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $379.00. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.66.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $445.00 to $485.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.