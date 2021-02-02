Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $59.04 Million Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.15% of TC Energy worth $59,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 54.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,461,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,942 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 28.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,146 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 38.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,524,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,946,000 after acquiring an additional 975,198 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,042,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $379,306,000 after acquiring an additional 707,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 19.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,828,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,227,000 after acquiring an additional 621,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.04. 82,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRP. CIBC lowered their price target on TC Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.05.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

