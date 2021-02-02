Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 108,701 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,334,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,701 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 1.57% of Cousins Properties worth $78,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 79.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,938,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after buying an additional 2,179,584 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 68.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,235,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,695,000 after buying an additional 2,132,826 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,900,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,750,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,768,000 after buying an additional 553,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,162,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,451,000 after buying an additional 548,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,392. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.86. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

