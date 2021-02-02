Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 3,149 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.25% of Simon Property Group worth $66,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.32.

SPG stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.61. The company had a trading volume of 69,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $144.30.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

