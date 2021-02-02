Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 42,278 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,278 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.61% of Regency Centers worth $47,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 27.5% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 39.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 15.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $128,169.00. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $196,608.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,078 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on REG. Truist increased their target price on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.87.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

