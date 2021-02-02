Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 51,718 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,573,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,718 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential accounts for approximately 1.4% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.42% of Equity Residential worth $93,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in Equity Residential by 307.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in Equity Residential by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 3,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in Equity Residential by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.22. 66,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

