Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,275 Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 528.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

CTBI opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $657.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.84. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $53.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.65 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

