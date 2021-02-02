Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 81.8% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $90.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.34. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $104.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $215,761.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,702 shares of company stock worth $6,285,919 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.47.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

