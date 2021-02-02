Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Trading Down 1.2%

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.84. 17,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 45,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32.

Get Duos Technologies Group alerts:

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Duos Technologies Group stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DUOT)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.