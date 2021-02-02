Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,829,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,664,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 403,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,009,000 after purchasing an additional 80,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.32.

REGN opened at $508.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.39 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

