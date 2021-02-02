Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $773,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,746 shares of company stock worth $12,851,258. 21.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFSI opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.24. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFSI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

