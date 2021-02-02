Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $71.46 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day moving average of $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

