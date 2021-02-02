Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $2.60 Million in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Gores Holdings V as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRSV. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings V in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,969,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRSV opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56.

About Gores Holdings V

Gores Holdings V Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

