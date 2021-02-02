Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.30% of MannKind worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in MannKind by 40.0% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in MannKind by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MannKind by 13.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.99 million, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind Co. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $4.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

MNKD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MannKind currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

In other MannKind news, insider Alejandro Galindo bought 34,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $99,999.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 398,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

