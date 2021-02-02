Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 38,807 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 3,368.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,959 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,807 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 19.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 188,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 30,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 407.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 93,702 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth $218,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth $197,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 56.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPOP. TheStreet raised shares of Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.42. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $61.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

