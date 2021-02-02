Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,500 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 1.01% of Centrus Energy worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 367,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $321,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $94,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $663,000. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

LEU has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Centrus Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centrus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Centrus Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Centrus Energy stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 3.71. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

