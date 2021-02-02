Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 16,554 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,554 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Rentals by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,323,000 after acquiring an additional 151,125 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1,347.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,122,000 after acquiring an additional 934,233 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 953,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $187,334,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $253.28 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $267.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.38 and a 200 day moving average of $202.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.11.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

