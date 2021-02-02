Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 18,650 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,650 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, Director James R. Heistand bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of COLD opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

