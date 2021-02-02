Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 8,412 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,412 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $166.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.90. The company has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.94.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,065 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

