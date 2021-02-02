DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Shares Gap Up to $2.10

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $2.34. DURECT shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 155,156 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on DURECT in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $522.17 million, a P/E ratio of -52.39 and a beta of 1.76.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,030,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,699 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the third quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 476.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 402,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,055,839 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,036,000 after acquiring an additional 364,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

