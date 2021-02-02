DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.56.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,415 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $320,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5,015.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

