Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Trading Up 11.3%

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI)’s stock price was up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 130,019 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 105,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $170.11 million, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.14.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 539.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dyadic International during the second quarter valued at $439,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 24.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 51,590 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the fourth quarter worth $583,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the third quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 13.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.

