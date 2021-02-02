Dynamite Trading Up 0.1% This Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $73,385.13 and approximately $79,099.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00107228 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003119 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00019041 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 793,278 coins and its circulating supply is 372,442 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

Dynamite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

