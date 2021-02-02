Dynex Capital (DX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $411.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $35,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,886 shares in the company, valued at $158,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynex Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.