DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Major Shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc Acquires 600,000 Shares

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,093,015 shares in the company, valued at $141,302,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of DZSI opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. DZS Inc. has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.43 million, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $93.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.87 million. Analysts expect that DZS Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DZSI. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 734,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DZS during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in DZS by 37.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DZS by 43.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DZS by 63.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the period. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DZSI. B. Riley raised their price objective on DZS from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

