e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Short Interest Update

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 893,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $177,450.00. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $1,456,158.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,950 shares of company stock worth $9,398,635 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 118.59 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELF. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

