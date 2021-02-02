E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

E.On stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.77. 42,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,379. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. E.On has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that E.On will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EONGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

