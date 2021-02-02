Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Truist

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target increased by Truist from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.45.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $116.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $117.02.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $228,594.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,371.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 11,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $1,308,793.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,418.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,066,438 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.