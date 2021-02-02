Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires 20,117 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 193.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 2,067,826 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after buying an additional 1,838,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,320,000 after buying an additional 418,953 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,636,000 after buying an additional 256,430 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,354,000 after buying an additional 85,321 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,170. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $67.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.69.

