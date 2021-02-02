Eagle Ridge Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the third quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded up $4.72 on Tuesday, hitting $355.24. 19,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $365.93 and a 200-day moving average of $358.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $157.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

